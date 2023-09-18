3 Chicago Bears most to blame for Week 2 loss vs Bucs
The Chicago Bears are off to an 0-2 start to the season after a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are three Bears most to blame for the loss.
By Scott Rogust
Bears most to blame for Week 2 loss vs Bucs: No. 1 QB Justin Fields
Now we get to quarterback Justin Fields. This was supposed to be the year in which he took that next step to become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFC. He showed promise last season with no playmakers to throw to and a lackluster offensive line. This offseason, they brought in DJ Moore as his top pass catcher and drafted a right tackle in Darnell Wright with their first-round pick.
In Week 1, Fields threw for just 216 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 24-of-37 pass attempts against the Green Bay Packers. This weekend, it was more of the same for Fields, albeit with an extra interception thrown.
On the previous page, we covered the ill-fated screen pass deep in their end zone that resulted in a pick-six by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett. Then there was the other interception on the following drive. Fields threw a pass intended for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The problem was, he forced it to Claypool, who was surrounded by three Buccaneers defenders. The ball was tipped in the air and secured by Christian Izien.
Fields completed 16-of-29 pass attempts for 211 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was sacked six times for a loss of 42 yards. One of those sacks happened on a play in which there was a receiver wide open downfield.
There is still plenty of time. remaining this season for Field and the Bears to turn things around. If not, we could very well be discussing the possibility of Caleb Williams being a Chicago Bear if the team gets the first overall pick.