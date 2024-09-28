3 Chicago White Sox free agents who won’t be back in 2025 and why
The 2024 Chicago White Sox have been so bad that it's almost inconceivable. They lost their 121st game of the season on Firday, breaking the record for the most losses in a single season in modern day history.
Chicago is going to need to make some serious changes to their roster. Their rebuild is just getting started. Many expect them to trade their two stars, Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr., either this offseason or before the trade deadline next year.
Beyond those two, there are a couple different free agents that won't be back on the White Sox roster in 2025, either because Chicago doesn't want them back or because they don't want to lose 120 games again.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
3. RHP Dominic Leone
For the White Sox to lose a record 121 games and counting, they're going to need to be bad across the board. Their pitching is bad, their hitting is bad, their bullpen is bad. It's the entire roster. So when a player like Dominic Leone, a veteran right-handed relief pitcher, is set to enter free agency, the White Sox will likely mutually part ways with him.
Leone was never a lights out reliever, but he was never typically as bad as he was in 2024 with the White Sox. Leone threw 19 innings with an ERA and a FIP well above 6.00 as well as a WHIP that was close to 2.00. He got hit often and he got hit hard. When he wasn't allowing hits, he was walking batters.
It just wasn't a good year for Leone. Part of this can be attributed to his environment as well though. Pitching for the worst team in modern history has to be exhausting.
After such a poor season though, I would expect the two parties to mutually part ways. Leone likely doesn't want to come back to the White Sox unless that's the only offer he has. Chicago wouldn't want him back after his disastrous season, as the younger prospects could likely come up and produce better results.
This one is pretty cut and cry. These two parties won't come to terms when Leone hits the open market this offseason.
2. INF Danny Mendick
While Dominic Leone was a layup choice because he played poorly and he is set to enter unrestricted free agency, the second player on this list still has a few years of arbitration left on his contract. The second player on this list that won't be back in 2025 is veteran infielder Danny Mendick.
Mendick, 31, hasn't spent a full season in the major leagues since 2020's shortened season that didn't have a minor league season to send him down to. He split the 2024 season about 50 percent with the White Sox and 50 percent in Triple-A. He wasn't particularly impressive in either situation.
In the big leagues, he slashed .197/.243/.318 with a negative WAR. In Triple-A, he slashed .263/.330/.514 with 11 home runs. It's to the point where the White Sox would just be better off in letting him walk and join another organization. He provides little to no value in their future rebuild, likely not being in the big leagues anymore by the time Chicago is ready to compete again.
I would be surprised to see Mendick in Chicago next season.
1. RHP Michael Soroka
While the first two players on this list were listed because the White Sox may not want them back, this player will be here for a different reason. It's 27-year-old starting pitcher, Mike Soroka, who's set to enter free agency at the end of the year.
Soroka, 27, didn't have a great season. He didn't record a win, going 0-10, which can be heavily attributed to the White Sox horrific offense and struggling bullpen more than anything. Soroka pitched to a 4.93 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP. He wasn't spectacular but his career isn't over.
With Soroka set to enter unrestricted free agency, he will likely have multiple teams interested in signing him, either as a backend starter or a long relief option. He's still quite a usable option in the big leagues, especially given how many postseason teams have injury-riddled pitching staffs this season. Soroka will likely look to head to another team in a few months.
The only way that Soroka ends up in a White Sox uniform in 2025 is if the White Sox are willing to severely overpay for him. If they don't, I would assume that Soroka will head off to another organization in the pursuit of team success.