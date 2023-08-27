3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs ended last season as Super Bowl champions for the third time in their franchise's history, and their second in the past four years, after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. This offseason, they watched the AFC and their division get tougher. But, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes healthy and tight end Travis Kelce playing at a high level, they will have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year.
Like their 31 counterparts, the Chiefs are evaluating the players on their roster this preseason. With each passing game, they have a better idea of who they would like to be on their 53-man roster for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
The Chiefs took on the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, and they walked away with a 33-32 victory. As for how the players performed, these three certainly made their case to make the roster, while one player may be on the verge of getting cut.
Chiefs who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, No. 3: Justyn Ross, WR
The wide receiver position is an area of concern. Last year, they were able to do just fine without Tyreek Hill. But this year, they lost one of their best receivers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, to the New England Patriots in free agency. With that, the competition is pretty wide open if your name isn't Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney, or Rashee Rice.
One player who has been a fan favorite on the Chiefs despite never playing a down is Justyn Ross. During his time at Clemson, Ross was projected to be a high draft pick. But, a back issue in college caused him to go undrafted. When signed by the Chiefs, he missed all of last season due to an ankle injury.
This offseason, Ross was making a variety of incredible catches, whether it was OTAs or training camp. On Saturday, he had the opportunity to show the Chiefs coaching staff and front office what he can do when healthy.
In the second quarter, Ross went on a fade route to the back corner of the end zone. Quarterback Shane Buechele saw him, let off a touch pass, and Ross leaped over Browns cornerback Lorenzo Burns for the touchdown.
On the day, Ross caught two-of-six targets for 16 yards and a touchdown.
This is the second game in which Ross caught a touchdown pass. He could be a heck of a target for Mahomes to look for downfield or in the end zone during the season. After Saturday, Ross' spot on the 53-man roster should be locked in.