3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot in final preseason game, 1 who should be cut
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs player who should be cut after final preseason game: Cornell Powell, WR
With the lack of a star wide receiver on the Kansas City Chiefs roster, the team has to keep as many as possible to ensure they have quality depth. As mentioned earlier, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney, and Rashee Rice were virtual locks to make the roster. Those are five names locked in, with likely two more spots available.
Unfortunately for Cornell Powell, he may not factor into the team's plans in the passing game.
Powell, for the most part, had been playing well during training camp. The issue is, other players have made a better case for making the roster. Richie James received starter snaps on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. Justyn Ross may have solidified his spot on the roster with an impressive, leaping touchdown catch in the end zone. Ihmir Smith-Marsette may very well have the Chiefs considering keeping eight wide receivers on the roster, especially after his 43-yard touchdown catch.
As for Powell, he received three targets on the day, catching two of them for 20 yards. As for the lone non-catch, Powell had possession of the football, but it flew into the air and the hands of the Cleveland defense after taking a big hit.
Powell ended up leaving the game due to a tweaked hamstring.
Considering how few spots remain on the wide receiver depth chart and with Ross and Smith-Marsette playing ridiculously, Powell may end up missing out on the 53-man roster for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.