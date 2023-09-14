3 Chiefs playing for their jobs as we know them in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs shocking Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions puts immense pressure on them to deliver in Week 2. These players have even more pressure on them than their teammates.
By Josh Wilson
Tershawn Wharton won't have as many opportunities with Chris Jones back
Chris Jones is returning to the lineup this week after agreeing to a restructured one-year deal with Kansas City shortly after the Chiefs' Week 1 loss. He's an important player to get back in the lineup for Kansas City, but his return takes the spotlight off of other defensive tackles who were positioned for more play time.
Tershawn Wharton, who went undrafted and has been with the Chiefs since 2020, started out decently in his rookie season with a 66.2 Pro Football Focus grade but followed that up with a 43.2 and 55.2. In his 29 snaps in Week 1, he received a 54.1.
As of late, injuries have been a concern, too.
With him entering undrafted free agency this winter, it represents a time where Wharton needs to make an impression, and fast because the Chiefs will likely feel more inclined to spend money on retaining Chris Jones or getting younger at the position in the draft.
Wharton is a tackle who hasn't shown the ability to get past the backup designation, and with limited opportunity to prove his worth now that Jones will be eating up snaps, expect him to be playing for his job. He brings reliable, but replaceable depth. Any opportunity he has now is his resume for his upcoming free agency whether to campaign for a return to Kansas City or a new team.