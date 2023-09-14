3 Chiefs playing for their jobs as we know them in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs shocking Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions puts immense pressure on them to deliver in Week 2. These players have even more pressure on them than their teammates.
By Josh Wilson
Skyy Moore might have been asked to do too much, too fast
Maybe the entire Chiefs receiving corps should be on notice, but for now, let's hone in on two specific players. First, Skyy Moore.
While Moore's struggles were masked by the more egregious mistakes Kadarius Toney was making, he still far from lived up to the hype as the WR1 some expected him to be out of the gates this season.
Arrowhead Addict suggests alarm bells should be ringing for Moore, and it's tough to do anything but agree. Here's what Josh Fann had to say:
"Yet, in week one versus the Detroit Lions Moore had zero catches for zero yards. a complete non-factor. He was targeted several times throughout the night and struggled to corral the ball. This is a receiving corps that is begging for someone to step up and the organization is propping up Moore to be a big contributor."
Moore had several opportunities to get himself on the box score, but simply couldn't. Some of his plays, like this one, had the chance to be electric, game-changing moments, but he faltered in the spotlight in Week 1.
The idea of Moore being a go-to for Mahomes rather than a situational receiver at this point, might be too quick an advancement for the sophomore receiver. Especially with Kelce back in the fold, his role could quickly whither away.