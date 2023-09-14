3 Chiefs playing for their jobs as we know them in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs shocking Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions puts immense pressure on them to deliver in Week 2. These players have even more pressure on them than their teammates.
By Josh Wilson
Kadarius Toney continues to be far from what his ceiling is
We don't need to spend too much time discussing Week 1 for Kadarius Toney. Quite simply, his performance was bad, and his multiple dropped passes -- including one that deflected off his hands, winding up as an interception on Patrick Mahomes' record -- have been plastered all over for the last week.
Were it just for one poor performance, there might not be as much pressure on Toney to turn things around, and quickly. But he also missed the mark with the Giants in part due to a lack of playing time and targets. The Chiefs brought him in as a reclamation project in a trade last year, set to prove that he was underused in the Giants system.
Now, though, Toney is getting targets and still showing a relative lack of readiness. Patrick Mahomes and Co. have hyped him up as one of the top receivers this season, so one has to think there's more there... But if Mahomes can't make Toney look good, can anyone?
While Toney technically has a fully guaranteed contract this year and next, the Chiefs may look at reducing his role or trying to find a new role for him if his performance doesn't shape up. With a full training camp with the team after being acquired in a trade midseason last year, the speedy receiver was expected to take a significant step forward with his receiving duties.
One wrinkle for the Chiefs to consider is Toney's abilities in a special teams role. Toney returned 10 punts last year and was electric in that role as a Florida Gator. He also set the record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history just months ago.
Even just to give Toney some confidence, giving him some special teams reps could make sense.
Week 2 should say a lot about Week 1 and whether or not his historically poor performance was a fluke or not. If struggles continue, expect his targets to plummet and his role to be in question entirely.