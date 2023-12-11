3 Chiefs to blame for infuriating loss to the Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs expect to be a Super Bowl contender every season with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. In 2023, they look far from it with an uninspiring offense and an increasingly banged-up defense.
In Week 14, the cracks deepened as the Chiefs lost to the Bills, 20-17.
There was controversy at the end. Many will blame the refs for the loss. But when it comes down to it, the Chiefs only have themselves to blame.
3. Brett Veach
Patrick Mahomes' supporting cast outside of Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco has looked extremely limited in 2023. So it was certainly a worry having Pacheco out injured against the Bills. But maybe, just maybe, Clyde Edwards-Helaire could step up and be a difference-maker in the run game, fulfilling the potential he showed when the Chiefs drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft...
Nope. That was wishful thinking.
Edwards-Helaire was what he's been all along: Underwhelming. He totaled 39 yards on 11 carries with 29 yards on two catches. His 20-yard catch was one highlight moment, but the Cheifs needed so much more from him.
So why isn't he to blame? Because Edwards-Helaire is a representative of the supporting cast at large. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Richie James and Skyy Moore all fit into the same underwhelming category.
This is the supporting cast Veach put together for 2023. These are the playmakers Veach determined were good enough to get the Chiefs through this season. They aren't good enough. They haven't been good enough. And, unfortunately for KC, they won't be good enough going forward either.