3 Chiefs veterans who will be cut before Week 1 and why
It was an eventful offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs who are vying for their third straight Super Bowl win. After the offseason they had, an argument can easily be made that they're better on paper than they were in 2023, which is scary to say.
The Chiefs might've lost players like L'Jarius Sneed and Willie Gay Jr., but they brought in Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy while re-signing key contributors like Chris Jones, Drue Tranquill, and Mike Danna.
With the Chiefs having as loaded of a roster as any team in the NFL, there are bound to be some surprising cuts by the time Week 1 kicks off. These three veterans in particular won't be suiting up for Kansas City when they host the Ravens for their season opener.
3) Ian Book, QB
The Chiefs are as set as any team at the quarterback position. Patrick Mahomes could easily go down as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and an argument can be made that he's already the most talented to ever play the game.
In addition to Mahomes' otherworldly skill, he's been remarkably durable. Sure, he gets banged up here and there, but he guts through minor injuries and plays. Last season, he played in 16 games. The only one he missed was the final game of the regular season when the Chiefs had their postseason spot locked in. He played in all 17 games in each of the two seasons prior.
When it comes to the backup situation, the Chiefs are set there with Carson Wentz. There are reasons to be concerned if Wentz actually has to play, but hopefully that won't ever have to happen.
Knowing that Mahomes is as durable as he is and that Wentz is the established backup, is there a reason to carry a third quarterback? The Chiefs can cut Ian Book, a 26-year-old whose lone NFL appearance came in 2021, and perhaps keep him on the practice squad if they want him to be next in line. Rostering Book when they can give that spot to someone with a better chance of playing wouldn't make much sense.
2) Mecole Hardman, WR
There are a lot of directions that the Chiefs can go in when it comes to their wide receiver room. Something else to keep in mind is that without a Rashee Rice suspension announcement, it's tough to project that he won't be on their roster as of this writing.
Rice, Marquise Brown, Xavier Worthy, and Justin Watson feel like locks. Kadarius Toney will presumably make the team, whether it's as a receiver or as a running back. Skyy Moore might be phased out, but do the Chiefs really want to give up on him? Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio are other potential contributors. It's not star-studded by any means, but Mecole Hardman is far from a lock to make the team even after signing a one-year deal to remain in Kansas City.
Hardman will always be remembered fondly by Chiefs fans for the role he played especially in this past Super Bowl when he caught a key touchdown, but the past does not mean he's entitled to a roster spot right now. The reality is, Hardman was a non-factor for much of last season, and the Chiefs WR room is better now than it was then.
The 26-year-old began last season with the New York Jets but had a total of one reception for six yards before eventually being dealt back to Kansas City, where he had spent the first four years of his career. He played better there, but had just 14 receptions for 118 yards in 12 regular season games. His Super Bowl-winning touchdown was one of just five catches he had all postseason long.
The potential for big plays with Hardman is always there, but will that be enough for him to make the roster? We'll just have to see how the preseason plays out.
1) Irv Smith Jr., TE
The Chiefs signed Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year deal worth over $1.2 million. That deal made sense, as Smith is a fine depth option to add to their tight end room. The only question is will he make the team?
Travis Kelce is obviously the starter and should have another great season. What's behind him is what Smith needs to be more concerned about.
Noah Gray has played the last three seasons with the Chiefs since being taken in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by Kansas City. He isn't going anywhere. He's coming off of his best season and helps a ton, especially as a blocker.
Jared Wiley was just taken in the fourth round of this past NFL Draft. He isn't going to get cut, and it'd make little sense if the Chiefs weren't planning on using him in some capacity.
If Wiley and Gray are both slotted to receive some playing time with Travis Kelce, what's Smith's role? Do the Chiefs really need four tight ends on their active roster? Smith is coming off of a career-worst 115 receiving yards last season with the Bengals, and hasn't had much of a role since 2022, his second NFL season. He's easily expendable, especially with the Chiefs having three other options.