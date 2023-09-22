3 Chiefs who could break into bigger roles with supercharged Week 3 performance
A 1-1 start for the Chiefs gives plenty of opportunity for fringe starters to prove they deserve the call-up to the starting 11 on either side of the ball.
By Josh Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't in panic mode, but at 1-1, there's pressure on the Chiefs to turn their season into a winning one rather than a losing one in Week 3. After all, as the defending Super Bowl champions, they have a target on their back.
Injuries and poor play will present opportunity for these three players to make their case for starting roles if they can emerge with strong play in Week 3.
The Chiefs have a good draw in Week 3 with the Chicago Bears visiting Arrowhead. Chicago is in turmoil mode, so it should be a very winnable game.
Justin Watson could prove to be Patrick Mahomes' most reliable third-down receiver
Across the first two games of the season, Justin Watson has appeared in both games, starting in the Jacksonville Jaguars win. After getting four targets in the season opener, he got five in Week 2, improving his catch rate to 60 percent and bumping his yards per target from 11.25 to 12.40.
Watson hasn't proven to be an elite receiver yet, but his ability to convert on third down has been a reliable tool in Matt Nagy and Patrick Mahomes' back pocket when other receivers have struggled.
There was good reason to give Watson an increase in offensive snaps -- from 29 percent in Week 1 to 46 percent in Week 2. Despite fumbling in the Jaguars win, Watson has quietly been one of the most reliable receivers the Chiefs have. Four of his five receptions have converted to first downs.
It looks like Watson's usage is trending up and could continue to do so with some injuries to other Kansas City receivers, like Kadarius Toney who is dealing with a toe sprain. If he can make the most of those opportunities, Watson can insert himself into the conversation for a starting role as receiver.
He brings speed and versatility, a deadly mix that makes him one of several players in the receiving room who could reach out and grab bigger roles moving forward. He leads the league in targeted air yards after two weeks, a clear display of the recognition Mahomes has of his route-running and velocity.
Mahomes once remarked that Watson was too fast (subscription required), making him late on his throws. That's a great problem to have.