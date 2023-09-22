3 Chiefs who could break into bigger roles with supercharged Week 3 performance
A 1-1 start for the Chiefs gives plenty of opportunity for fringe starters to prove they deserve the call-up to the starting 11 on either side of the ball.
By Josh Wilson
Rashee Rice can work his way up to a starting role
While Justin Watson might be the more obvious choice to earn Mahomes' favor in quick turnaround, Rashee Rice could just as easily jump up to a starting role, too.
Rice, drafted in the second round of this year's drraft out of SMU, projected as a possible short-term project for Kansas City. A high-ceiling receiver, Kansas City is optimistic he can be one of Mahomes' go-to weapons in the next few seasons.
Why not the present?
Rice got five targets in Week 1 but just two in Week 2. He did secure both passes in Week 2 compared to just 60 percent in Week 1, though he didn't get a touchdown like he did in the opener against Detroit.
Rice is certainly the flashier player to project to emerge out of the possible wide receiver committee as Mahomes' favorite, but for now, it looks like his development path should be focused on just remaining consistent in limited, situational opportunities.
That said, those opportunities may present themselves more in Week 3. Kadarius Toney and Richie James both didn't practice Thursday. If they don't play Sunday and/or are limited, the opportunities for every receiver to show they're capable of WR1 duties will be there. It's just up to them to take advantage.