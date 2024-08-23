3 Chiefs who played themselves off the roster in final preseason game
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to become the first franchise in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. But the margin for error is razor-thin, meaning they must make the right decisions. Their biggest challenge may be choosing who makes the 53-man roster ahead of NFL cutdown day on August 27th.
After two preseason contests, the Chiefs and other teams have had an opportunity to evaluate their players properly and see who makes the final cut. Nevertheless, Kansas City had one more exhibition against the Chicago Bears. They convincingly lost 34-21. But regardless of the outcome, it marked a last chance for current squad members to showcase whether they deserve a spot on the depth chart.
Chiefs Kingdom eagerly awaits to see who will represent them in their quest for a three-peat -- or who won't. With the closing warmup game officially in the rearview, these three individuals find themselves on the outside looking into the roster.
3. Nikko Remigio, WR
Wide receiver Nikko Remigio getting zero first-half offensive snaps in Kansas City's second preseason game versus the Detroit Lions was telling. His limited usage and struggles in the finale against Chicago are a dagger for his outlook.
Remigio caught two of his two targets for one yard. Yeesh.
Perhaps the only thing that can save Remigio from getting axed is his contributions on special teams, though that doesn't feel like enough. He needed a standout performance to solidify his place in Kansas City's crowded receiver room.
Rashee Rice, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson are effectively roster locks. Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney, who the Chiefs have invested considerable assets in, feel safe. Not to mention, Super Bowl LVIII hero Mecole Hardman is battling for a spot. Ultimately, Remigio is the odd man out, and his play against the Bears confirmed that.
The Chiefs signed Remigio as an undrafted free agent in May 2023. He got waived that August, but the team brought him back this offseason. Now, his fate roughly a year later is nearly identical.
2. Deneric Prince, RB
Deneric Prince was a standout for the Chiefs last offseason. His efforts as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield caught the attention of many, including ESPN's Louis Riddick. However, that hasn't carried over into this summer.
Prince was dreadful against the Bears, amassing two yards on four touches.
Three of Prince's four opportunities were rushes, which he converted into negative one yard. His lone reception was a three-yard catch.
Like Remigio, Prince was undrafted in 2023 and signed with the Chiefs. But unlike the former, his battle for a roster spot is significantly less menacing, making his failure to capitalize on the opportunity even more disappointing.
There's virtually no depth behind unquestioned starter Isiah Pacheco, so Prince had as prime a chance as anyone. Nonetheless, the Tulsa product has officially squandered any possibility of being part of Kansas City's 53-man group.
Moreover, fellow backfield mate and roster fringe roster candidate Carson Steele outperformed him immensely in the clash with Chicago. His outstanding 31-yard touchdown scamper should separate him from Prince.
1. Chris Oladokun, QB
Chris Oladokun has been dueling with Ian Book for Kansas City's third-string quarterback spot. But the former practically handed the latter the gig against the Bears, similar to how he gave away two interceptions in the blowout loss.
Bears rookie cornerback Reddy Steward was the one to pick off Oladokun both times. The first was a critical mistake by the Chiefs quarterback in the red zone. Then, the Chicago defensive back jumped the route of a brutally thrown ball for his second of the evening, which he returned for a touchdown.
To make matters worse, Book severely outplayed Oladokun. The ex-Notre Dame standout led two successful scoring drives, completing 6-of-9 passes for two touchdowns and 71 yards. Kansas City's offense looked lifeless for much of the one-sided Chicago victory.
Parlay Oladokun's blunder with Book coming in and cleaning up his mess -- the 2022 seventh-round pick finds himself on the chopping block.