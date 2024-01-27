3 Chiefs who still need to play better to make another Super Bowl
The Chiefs have another trip to the Super Bowl on their minds. They'll need improved performance from these players to get there.
The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from a fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years but they'll face their biggest challenge yet in the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens have been on a roll. They've won 11 of the last 12 games started by Lamar Jackson, who's having a sure-fire MVP season. It will take a top-level performance from the Chiefs to pick up another road upset.
It's not just about Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones playing well. Kansas City needs players who haven't played at their best recently to flip the switch.
Jawaan Taylor
All due credit to Jawaan Taylor, he made it through a road playoff game without getting a false start penalty called against him. That's a step in the right direction and a welcome development with another hostile road environment in front of the Chiefs.
But Sunday's matchup isn't just about avoiding penalties (though that's certainly a must), it's also about protecting Patrick Mahomes at all costs.
Taylor was one of the Chiefs' lowest-graded players against the Bills, per Pro Football Focus. With a 42.0 rating, he was ahead of only Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman on offense. That's not going to cut it against a fierce Ravens front including Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy.
Kansas City will already be without Joe Thuney because of a pectoral injury. Mahomes and company need Taylor to bring his A-game.