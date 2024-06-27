3 cities that should be considered next for WNBA expansion teams
The 28th WNBA season is almost halfway through, and there have been multiple announcements surrounding expansion. Before the 2024 season, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert broke the news that the Golden State Warriors ownership was approved for an expansion team.
At the beginning of this season, it was revealed that the league would be going international as Toronto received the green light for an expansion team. Commissioner Engelbert said she would like the league to have 16 teams by 2028.
With the league experiencing record-breaking numbers in viewership, attendance, and sales, expansion must continue to be pushed. This year's rookie class featuring Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Rickea Jackson has exceeded expectations and pushed the W to new heights.
With two new teams joining the WNBA family, the level of competition continues to rise. Every season, players fight for roster spots. Here are three cities that the league should consider expanding to next.
3. Detroit Shock Part 2?
When professional sports teams look to expand, some major factors include state official buy-in, arena location or access, and city buy-in. Bringing back the Detroit Shock should be considered by the WNBA because of the familiarity.
The Shock were one of the league's first expansion teams, founded in 1998. Detroit went on to win three championships in 2003, 2006, and 2008.
Detroit played its last game in 2009 and the team would relocate to Tulsa, eventually becoming the Dallas Wings. The city of Detroit will support bringing back a franchise considering the recent success of the Detroit Lions which was huge for the economy.
The city is struggling with the poor performance of the Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, and Detroit Tigers. Bringing back the Shock would be a great boost for the city and fans would support the return of the franchise. Not to mention, they could share the Little Caesars Arena with the Pistons.
Detroit is a sports city that embraces the underdog story, achieving difficult tasks and embracing the grind. Recently, the Detroit Pistons expressed interest in bringing the Shock back. Let's make it happen!
2. An encore for the Houston Comets
The Houston Rockets owner, Tilman Fertitta expressed his interest in bringing back the Houston Comets before the 2024 season began. The Comets were one of the original franchises during the inaugural WNBA season in 1997.
Houston became the league's first dynasty, and they won four straight championships, Unfortunately, the team would be put up for sale in 2008 but no one stepped up to purchase the team. In 2009, the team was disbanded by the league but the franchise could be re-ignited if an investor steps up. Houston would be a great city to expand to because of the roots already planted.
The city of Houston is a culturally rich place that is inclusive to all, supports its local sports franchises and is on the rise economically. Local restaurants, merchants, and businesses could help strengthen the brand of the team and the league as a whole with their buy-in.
Similar to other franchises, the Comets would play at the Toyota Center, along with the Rockets. Sometimes expansion doesn't mean starting over from scratch and it makes sense to revitalize.
Critics and fans may argue that the team folded due to a lack of resources but that isn't true. Former owner Hilton Koch put the team on the market for an unrealistic price ($10 million) in the early 2000s. He also moved the team from the Toyota Center to the Reliant Arena which was a bad move. The time is now to bring them back.
1. Philadelphia
Yes, Philadelphia is labeled the city of Brotherly Love, but it's also an inclusive city that needs a WNBA franchise. The city is passionate about all of its sports no matter what.
This year's rookie class has been at the forefront of fan interaction with their followers on social media. The explosion of NIL deals for Clark, Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and others is huge.
Little girls from across the world look up to Clark and Reese and see themselves in the two upcoming stars. Lately, the city has witnessed the Eagles lift the Lombardi trophy in 2018 but the same can't be said about the 76ers.
Adding a WNBA team to Philly would be colossal because of the city's culture and impact on the sports world. Planting a team in Pennsylvania would be justifiable from a geographic perspective with the New York Liberty, and Washington Mystics nearby, creating a mid-Atlantic cluster.
If the W expands to Philadelphia, the city's infrastructure is already built and they could play at the Wells Fargo Center or the team could play at the 76ers' old practice facility in Wilmington, Delaware.