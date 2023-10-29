3 Clemson Tigers who should be benched, blamed or fired after loss to NC State
No team has been a bigger disappointment in the Power Five this year than the Clemson Tigers.
It has been a year from hell for the Clemson Tigers. The perennial power in the ACC finds itself at a dreadful 4-4 (2-4) for its lofty standard. They are tied for the most conference losses with teams like the 1-4 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the winless 0-4 Syracuse Orange. Unlike those two teams, Clemson was actually what was once deemed such a safe pick to get to Charlotte in early December.
Now that Florida State has completely lapped them in-conference, as well as other emerging powers like the Louisville Cardinals and Miami Hurricanes, you have to wonder if Clemson is going to adapt or die under its current regime. Dabo Swinney has been a mainstay at head coach for the better part of two decades now. Unfortunately, the old way of doing things is a great way to get worked right now.
So with the Tigers falling to the nail in their hammer vs. nail rivalry with the NC State Wolfpack for the second time in three years, you have to wonder if anything will come from the Textile Bowl defeat for Clemson. They are stubborn as hell, so probably not. However, with great power and influence comes even greater expectations. This has led to a harsh reality that Clemson is not all that good anymore...
Clearly, someone has to get benched, someone needs to be fired and someone needs to be blamed for all that has transpired into Clemson becoming the biggest disappointment of this college season.
Cade Klubnik needs to grab some pine after another weak performance
For as much promise as he showed at times last season, the honeymoon period is over for starting quarterback Cade Klubnik at Clemson. Admittedly, trying to place him upon the same five-star pedestal as Clemson legends like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence was never a good idea to begin with. Unfortunately, he is not nearly as good as guys like D.J. Uiagalelei or even Kelly Bryant...
Since beating toothless Syracuse in the wake of the heart-breaking home loss to Florida State to end Clemson's College Football Playoff dreams, Klubnik has been worse every game. His QBR has gone from 82.7 in the Syracuse game, to 65.5 vs. Wake Forest, to 54.5 vs. Miami, to 47.6 on Saturday vs. NC State. Clemson's only two ACC conference wins are over Syracuse and Wake Forest this season.
With four games left vs. Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and South Carolina, how sure are we Clemson even splits the difference and goes bowling? Are the Tigers even going to win another game this year? You have to wonder if moving off Klubnik in favor of Hunter Helms or Paul Tyson can get this team back to its winning ways. It is not getting any better with Klubnik; it is only getting worse.
This Clemson program had been elevated by great quarterback play, so that might explain things...