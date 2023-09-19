3 Cleveland Browns to blame after loss to Steelers without Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns took a rough loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night and also lost Nick Chubb to a gruesome season-ending injury.
By Luke Norris
Jedrick Wills Jr.
You almost hate to single out a lone player on the offensive line. But if the Steelers can make a point of targeting Jedrick Wills Jr., why can't I?
Look, it's not as if Wills was the only offensive lineman for the Browns who had a little trouble handling the Pittsburgh defensive front on Monday night. And let's get real here. That's not an easy job for anyone. And Wills certainly didn't allow all six sacks on Monday night.
But it was clear to see the Steelers singling out the fourth-year left tackle as a guy they could beat. And Wills certainly got beat on the fourth-quarter strip-sack on Deshaun Watson by Alex Highsmith, which led to T.J. Watt's scoop-and-score touchdown that gave Pittsburgh its 20th straight regular-season home win over Cleveland.
To his credit, Wills, who was an All-American and a national champion at Alabama, offered up zero excuses about the game-deciding play. "It was just full blame on me," he said afterward. "I had trouble with the snap count on that play. ... "I got to be better than that aspect."
Overall, however, neither David Njoku nor Jedrick Wills Jr. was the biggest culprit in this Browns loss. I'll give you 10 guesses on who's next on the list, but you'll likely need just one.