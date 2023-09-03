3 Cowboys who are definitely playing their last season in Dallas
These three Cowboys need to enjoy their final campaigns in Dallas.
No. 3 Cowboys player definitely in final season: Tyron Smith
This is likely the departure that's going to hurt Cowboys fans the most from an emotional perspective. Smith has been a big part of the team's success ever since he entered the NFL back in 2011. Unfortunately for the veteran left tackle, injuries have seriously hampered his effectiveness in recent seasons.
It's time for the Cowboys to make a big investment in a new left tackle for the future. The team recently handed Terence Steele a big contract to serve as the right-sided bookend of the line. That's a clear signal they aren't going to keep Smith on at a high salary in 2024 and beyond.
The challenge for owner Jerry Jones and his front office will be to acquire a suitable replacement at a lower salary. That's an impossible outcome in free agency. The Cowboys will need to spend a first or second-round draft pick next year on their new left tackle of the present and future.
Cowboys fans and coaches will hope that Smith enjoys a healthy bounceback season, but even if he does he's going to be playing his football elsewhere in 2024. He no longer fits the team's timeline for contention. He deserves to be regarded as a borderline Cowboys' legend but that doesn't mean he deserves another contract in Dallas.