3 Cubs players on the September roster who don't deserve to play this postseason
The Cubs are barreling toward a postseason appearance, but assuming they make it, these three players shouldn't be on the field.
By Josh Wilson
Jameson Taillon has proven he is more likely to implode than excel
Jameson Taillon is the biggest name on this list, and for good reason. The starting pitcher has struggled immensely all year long, despite being one of the most exciting additions Chicago made this offseason.
His most recent start saw him give up seven hits and five earned runs. He was homered off of three times, a theme of the year with his 1.7 HR per nine innings which is a career-worst. If he can't win when the Cubs need victories more than ever to secure their postseason spot, why would performance in the playoffs be much different?
Taillon has posted seven quality starts in his 25 this year so far, but he's also had seven games where he failed to make it four full innings. In a playoff atmosphere, a starting pitcher that you can't count on getting you out of the fifth inning creates several holes. One: It'll put more pressure on the offense that game. Two: It'll wear down your bullpen by forcing the manager to go that way earlier than necessary.
Truthfully, easier option for the Cubs would be taking Taillon out of the rotation altogether and having a scripted bullpen day. That way, there's no shock at the amount of length the bullpen needs to go, and the amounts are largely pre-budgeted.
The Cubs and Taillon should turn their sights toward next year, aiming to have him get back to his normal shutdown pitching that he displayed the last few years with the Yankees which ultimately earned him the contract in Chicago. If Chicago doesn't somehow get out of this contract, spring training and the early part of next season will be huge for Taillon.