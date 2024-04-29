3 Cubs players who won't survive May on the MLB roster
Despite losing two of three this past weekend against the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs enter play on Monday with a solid 17-11 record and are only 0.5 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cubs are in good position despite key contributors like Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson struggling at the plate and untimely injuries to Cody Bellinger and Justin Steele.
While they've been able to get off to a good start despite all that has gone wrong, there are three players in particular who won't be on the roster for long.
3. Richard Lovelady won't survive May on the Cubs roster
The Cubs have had a bevy of pitching injuries in the early going this season that has forced guys like Javier Assad, Hayden Wesneski, and Ben Brown into the rotation and has caused Chicago to look into their depth to fill out their bullpen.
One depth arm that the Cubs recently called upon was Richard Lovelady who was promoted to the majors before Sunday's game against the Red Sox. He pitched a scoreless inning, but it's unlikely he spends much time on Chicago's roster.
Lovelady has made 74 appearances over parts of five MLB seasons but enters play on Monday with a career 5.18 ERA in 66 innings of work. He's a classic example of a Quad-A player, a guy who isn't quite good enough for the majors and is too good for the minors. The fact that he has an option remaining makes him very expendable and likely that he won't last an entire month straight on the active roster.
2. Daniel Palencia is pitching his way off of the Cubs roster
Daniel Palencia was a bigger part of the bullpen last season than the Cubs probably expected, appearing in 27 games, and he has been used a decent amount out of the 'pen to begin this season.
The 24-year-old did not begin the season on Chicago's active roster but has been called up a couple of times and has appeared in four games. In the eight innings he has pitched, Palencia has allowed four runs, pitching to a 4.50 ERA. While that might not seem too bad, he has walked seven batters in those eight innings while allowing another six hits. It's very hard to be a reliever and allow 13 base runners, seven via a walk, in eight innings and stick around.
His last outing against the Red Sox was much better as he dealt two perfect innings with three strikeouts, but the Cubs will need to see more of that to keep him around for another month. He has minor league options making him easier to send down than a player like Colten Brewer who is out of options, and has things to work on given his high walk rate in his short MLB career. Once the Cubs get a bit healthier it would not be surprising to see him get sent down once again.
1. Matt Mervis has not shown he belongs on the Cubs roster
Matt Mervis continued to show that he is too good of a player for AAA. In 18 games for AAA Iowa, he posted a 1.009 OPS and hit five home runs with 13 RBI in just 66 at-bats. He has dominated the minor leagues to the tune of a .904 OPS in four seasons, but has struggled when given the chance in the majors.
Mervis was promoted early last season after a hot start but posted a .531 OPS in 27 games as their regular first baseman before being sent down. This time around he has started five of the Cubs' six games since his recall but has just two hits, both singles, in 15 at-bats. Mervis has been starting at DH with Michael Busch being the everyday first baseman, so if he really wants to stick around, he's going to have to hit.
With Cody Bellinger ramping up his activity and the possibility of a Seiya Suzuki return sometime in May being real, it's time for Mervis to really get going at the dish. If he fails to do so, the Cubs' former top prospect might wind up getting sent back down again.