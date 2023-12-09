3 Cubs who won't be back despite surviving the MLB Winter Meetings
The Chicago Cubs might have been quiet at the Winter Meetings, but should be active in the offseason. Part of their activity will be moving on from these three players.
Cubs who won't be back: Matt Mervis
A position the Cubs have been heavily linked to this offseason is first base as they try and improve their offense. The Cubs have been connected to Pete Alonso on the trade market as well as Rhys Hoskins in free agency. While there aren't as many great options outside of those two, it's noteworthy that Chicago seems interested in upgrading at that position.
If Opening Day took place today, Matt Mervis would likely be their starter, at least against right-handed pitching. While Mervis definitely has potential, he certainly didn't show much in his first taste of MLB action.
Mervis made his MLB debut in early May and got around a month of consistent at-bats before the Cubs eventually sent him back down to the minors. They did that after he had just 15 hits in his 90 MLB at-bats. He did hit three home runs but also struck out 32 times, over a third of the time he recorded an official at-bat.
The 25-year-old did go down and have a good year in AAA, but for a team trying to compete right now he didn't quite show enough to be handed the job. If the Cubs do find a first baseman, expect Mervis to appear on the trade block with Chicago looking to upgrade in other places as well.