3 Cubs who won't be back in 2024 after Chicago officially eliminated from playoff contention
These Chicago Cubs have played the last of their home games at Wrigley Field.
By Josh Wilson
Marcus Stroman
Marcus Stroman put together a masterclass of a first five months of the season, only to struggle with injury and returning to play on the back end of things. But for a while, Stroman, in what will likely wind up being a contract year (he has one more year, but a player opt-out he is likely to exercise), was a proper ace and put together a Cy Young nominee season.
Stroman, as he excelled, was repeatedly clear that he wanted to sign an in-season extension to stay with the Cubs. Chicago, who had just committed lame money to Jameson Taillon in free agency, could not in good faith offer a 32-year-old pitcher likely about to pass his prime a sizable amount of money.
That has proven prescient, as Stroman already appears to have passed the hump of where he was just earlier this season, closing the final month of the season with a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Stroman's early season heroics likely did enough to prove he is worth a 2-to-3 year deal with some team that will pay him an exorbitant fee to fill out their pitching rotation. The Cubs, having just extended money to Ian Happ midseason and free agents like Taillon before that, need to use the rest of their spending wisely.
If they can justify a big spend, it needs to be focused on getting one player in particular back, not Stroman...