3 Cubs who won't be back in 2024 after Chicago officially eliminated from playoff contention
These Chicago Cubs have played the last of their home games at Wrigley Field.
By Josh Wilson
Cody Bellinger
This one stings, because it's one of the best gambles the Cubs front office has taken in recent memory. Yes, Cody Bellinger was a former All-Star, but he was clearly not the batter he used to be, and there was every reason to pass on giving him the $17.5 million the Cubs opted to pay for his one-year deal in 2023.
Instead, they believed in him, Wrigley stood behind him, and he put together one of the best reclamation seasons in recent history. Bellinger's 133 OPS+ is his best since 2019 when he won the National League MVP. He also logged six outs above average and played both center fielder and first base when needed.
Unfortunately, he played so well he'll now command money the Cubs won't be able to justify. Some wealthy team will see what he did this year and opt to pay him what is probably too much money across several years. Bellinger has indicated he loves Wrigley and the fans in Chicago, but this figures to be his last chance at getting a big long-term deal. He needs to cash in.
The Cubs will get priced out, but the Bellinger season should be remembered as one of the wisest things the front office has done in a long time.