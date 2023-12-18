3 Dallas Cowboys to blame after embarrassing Week 15 loss to Bills
There's plenty of blame to go around after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
By Mark Powell
2. Dallas Cowboys to blame: Mike McCarthy was a disaster
The Mike McCarthy resurgence came crashing back down to earth on Sunday. Ever since McCarthy took over play-calling duties from Kellen Moore -- who is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers staff -- Dallas has been excellent offensively. Prescott was considered the MVP frontrunner entering Sunday's game. Then, disaster struck.
Tony Pollard averaged over four yards per carry but received just 11 of those, and recorded only two catches. McCarthy's unwillingness to use Pollard consistently, especially in the red zone, has been a sore spot for fantasy football players all year long. In this case, it came back to haunt Dallas in an actual game.
Prescott looked downright bad and turned the ball over once as compared to no touchdowns. Dallas was down early, and as a result was forced to throw the ball far too often in a tough environment. Not all of that is on McCarthy, but his redemption arc has come to a halt for now.