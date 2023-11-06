3 Dallas Cowboys to blame after losing critical NFC East game to Eagles
The Cowboys fell short against the Eagles in Week 9 -- literally, just a few feet short. Here are three people to blame.
By Kristen Wong
The Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles matchup ranked as one of the most highly anticipated games in the Week 9 slate, and boy, did it deliver.
Two NFC East juggernauts went at it on Sunday afternoon, and for a while, each team went tit for tat. Philly scored first. Dallas responded. Philly scored again. Dallas said, "I see your touchdown, and I raise you a field goal."
The Cowboys entered the half with a three-point lead over the Eagles. How did they end up losing the game, 28-23? Let's just say a certain quarterback is living up to his "choker" narrative.
Here are three culprits for the Cowboys' pivotal NFC East loss to Philly.
Dak Prescott
Let's start with the positives, shall we? Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns and played a completely clean game -- no turnovers. Promising, right?
Prescott linked up with CeeDee Lamb for 191 yards and leaned on a reliable link with Jake Ferguson for crucial downs in the middle of the field. If he played the second half like he played the first half, he wouldn't be on this list.
But starting in the third quarter, the Cowboys' red zone issues started to creep back up. The Cowboys punted and turned the ball over on downs on their first two drives; the Eagles scored consecutive touchdowns on their first two drives.
The offensive woes don't entirely fall on Dak. On the Cowboys' first turnover on downs in the second half, tight end Luke Schoonmaker came inches short of converting a touchdown.
In other plays, however, Prescott deserves a good portion of blame.
Stepping out of bounds on his two-point conversion attempt. Running with his tail between his legs for a morale-sinking sack (credit to the Eagles pass-rush for turning into magnificent beasts late in the fourth quarter). Throwing an incomplete gotta-have-it fourth-down pass to Jalen Tolbert with a minute and a half left in the game -- Why?? Why Tolbert, of all pass-catchers? Why that throw? Prescott had better options.