3 Davante Adams trades that would break the NFL if Raiders deal star WR
Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders are having a very public falling out right now. The whole saga began when Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce made a few comments after a Week 2 game that many speculated were directed at Adams. Here's what Pierce said:
The situation was made worse when Pierce reportedly liked a picture on Instagram that indicated Adams had played his final game with Las Vegas.
Now, Davante Adams has been on the Up&Adams Show with Kay Adams where Davante was quoted saying, "I haven't heard from him (Pierce)... I don't really know exactly what that's all about," in regards to the Instagram picture that Pierce allegedly liked.
The whole situation is getting messy at this point. A Davante Adams trade seems more and more likely with each day passing and these three destinations make the most sense for this season.
Update: Davante Adams has informed the Raiders that he would prefer to be traded, per NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
As noted, the trade isn't an inevitability right now, but it continues to shape up more likely that he'll be dealt from the Raiders before the trade deadline in five weeks.
3. Davante Adams to the Steelers would be just what Pittsburgh needs
If we're talking strictly realism in these hypothetical trades, this is the one that makes the most sense.
A Davante Adams trade to Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers makes sense for both sides from a roster standpoint and the Steelers may be good enough this year to go out and buy on a big-name receiver like Adams.
Pittsburgh has some talent on offense, but they're lacking at wide receiver. After George Pickens, they have Calvin Austin, who's pretty hit or miss and Van Jefferson, who's past his best days. Their running back room is injured, as is their offensive line.
Young quarterback, Justin Fields, has looked great this year, both running and throwing the ball. Fields could look even better if he had Adams to open the field up for him.
Strictly having Pickens allows for defenses to key on Pickens and the run game, leaving the rest of Pittsburgh's pass catchers in one-on-one situations. Defenses couldn't adjust like this if Adams was on the other side of Pickens.
As for the details of the trade, it would likely be a day-two draft pick with some other draft capital behind it. Pittsburgh has a few extra picks already and they could add more to their capital if they opt to trade veteran quarterback, Russell Wilson.
2. A Davante Adams-Aaron Rodgers reunion with the Jets could happen this season
This idea has been mentioned by football fans since the season kicked off a few weeks ago. It's the dream of Jets fans, fans of nostalgia and Aaron Rodgers that the Raiders decide to trade Adams to the New York Jets.
In their careers, Adams and Rodgers have played 108 games together, connecting on 622 passes for over 7,500 yards and 69 touchdowns, making them one of the better QB-WR duos in the history of the game.
But this year, Rodgers hasn't been as good as some would have hoped. Mind you, he's passed the age of 40 and coming off an Achilles tear, but he's only connected on a handful of touchdowns in five games. Adding Adams would give Rodgers another superstar receiver and it would free up Garrett Wilson from the constant double teams that he's facing right now.
The Jets are all in this year. They only have Rodgers for another year, maybe two. After he retires, they face the idea of going right back to irrelevancy, so their front office should be in on any kind of trade that gives them a chance to win this year. If they have to deal a second or third-round pick to acquire Adams, it would probably be in their best interest to do so.
1. Davante Adams to the Chiefs could lock Kansas City in for a three-peat
If you want a trade that would completely break the NFL, it would be a wide receiver like Davante Adams going to the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
This idea initially gained traction immediately after the Rashee Rice injury a few days ago, when the first thought was that Rice had torn his ACL and he would be out for the year. Now, there are reports coming back that Rice could have avoided the major injury and has a chance to return this year. Still, there's nothing confirmed with him though.
Either way, adding Adams to Mahomes offense should turn the down year that this Kansas City offense is seeing, completely around.
Kelce is seeing less production this year than usual and it's being attributed to more double teams and bracket coverage than ever before. The team is already facing injuries to Isaiah Pacheco and Hollywood Brown, with Rice now joining those two on the sidelines.
The Chiefs are still finding a way to win games though. Adding Adams would be the blockbuster move that could elevate the Chiefs directly to their third consecutive Super Bowl victory.
It's not as realistic as a Steelers trade, simply because the Raiders and Chiefs are rivals, but it would break the NFL more than the other two on the list.