3 David Ross destinations to make Cubs pay, 1 that doesn't work
The Chicago Cubs fired David Ross without much notice in favor of former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell. Could Ross pop up elsewhere?
By Mark Powell
David Ross destination that works: Milwaukee Brewers
There's no better potential destination for Ross than Milwaukee. He's already familiar with the NL Central, and knows the Brewers inside and out from his time facing them in a heated divisional race. The only issue is Ross would be forfeiting the love of the Cubs fanbase were he to leave for their rival, in similar fashion to Counsell and Milwaukee baseball fans.
As FanSided's Kristen Wong noted in the aftermath of the Cubs-Counsell hiring, the Brewers are unlikely to act irrationally in replacing him. Still, Ross has plenty of managerial experience and were he not just fired by the Cubs, would appear a decent candidate.
"Under Ross's leadership in 2023, the Cubs had a fighting chance to make the postseason until the last week of the season, when Chicago came up short. Ross had previously played for the Cubs for two seasons and retired in 2016, the year the Cubs won the World Series," Wong wrote. "In actuality, would the Brewers actually make an emotion-based decision when it comes to hiring their next manager? Probably not."
The Cubs and Brewers playing manager musical chairs would be amusing, to say the least.