3 David Ross destinations to make Cubs pay, 1 that doesn't work
The Chicago Cubs fired David Ross without much notice in favor of former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell. Could Ross pop up elsewhere?
By Mark Powell
David Ross destination that works: New York Yankees
If it's too late in the game for David Ross to receive a realistic chance as a manager, then perhaps he could sign at a high-profile location as an assistant. The New York Yankees are a good example, as they need a new bench coach following Carlos Mendoza's hiring by the New York Mets.
Ross would be an easy replacement, as he has ties to Aaron Boone. Having another former manager in the dugout would help New York in the long run, as well. Taking a step back in New York could jumpstart Ross's managerial career in a year or two, as well, making him a stronger candidate. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic revealed Ross could be considered:
"David Ross, the just-fired Chicago Cubs manager, could be an interesting target. Ross has enjoyed a good relationship with manager Aaron Boone, with whom he consulted often as he interviewed for the Cubs’ job before the 2020 season and talked to about how to be an effective manager once he secured the position. It’s unclear, however, whether Ross, 46, would be interested in the Yankees’ bench coach position," Kuty wrote.
It's an intriguing thought, but only realistic if Ross strikes out with potential managerial openings.