3 David Ross destinations to make Cubs pay, 1 that doesn't work
The Chicago Cubs fired David Ross without much notice in favor of former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell. Could Ross pop up elsewhere?
By Mark Powell
David Ross destination that doesn't work: Boston Red Sox
If the Boston Red Sox managerial job were available, Ross would have been floated as a potential replacement for Alex Cora already. However, it's been relatively clear that new president of baseball operations Craig Breslow will not fire Cora despite the Red Sox disappointing finish in the AL East last year.
There was some chatter of Cora moving on, and potentially pursuing a front office role in Boston. This would allow Breslow to hire a new manager, but that never materialized.
The reason I bring any of this up is because Breslow has connections in Chicago, and played a role in bringing Ross to the Cubs in the first place. Ross and Breslow have a good relationship and know how to work with one another. So, if Cora could find a new role, Ross would have made a lot of sense as the next manager.
However, that was never going to happen. Unfortunately for Boston, Ross has a better chance at ending up on the rival Yankees than in Beantown.