3 Deion Sanders mistakes that have cost Colorado a real shot at going to a bowl game
A handful of questionable decisions made by Deion Sanders have Colorado sitting at a rough 4-5...
By John Buhler
There was a time where the Colorado Buffaloes were on top of the college football world this season. Now, they are getting toppled on. After going 3-0 in the non-conference with wins over last year's national runner-up in TCU, traditional rival Nebraska and in-state rival Colorado State, the Buffaloes have lost five of their last six games. Conference play can be especially unforgiving for the rebuilders.
In an absolute best-case scenario, Colorado could have gone something like 8-4 this season, especially after going 3-0 in non-conference play. While the Buffaloes did beat the Arizona State Sun Devils in a contest I like to call The Pregame, everybody beats Arizona State these days. This may be an Arizona State podcast, but Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils need some major work going forward.
Once Colorado got to 3-0, the only goal that really mattered for them the rest of the way was to go 3-6 in Pac-12 play so that the Buffaloes could achieve bowl eligibility at 6-6 (3-6). With only three conference games left vs. red-hot Arizona, at a feisty Washington State team and at another Rocky Mountain rival in the usually Utah Utes, there is a strong possibility that Colorado loses out this year.
They will be better next year, but Sanders made a few mistakes that may cost his team a bowl game.
Colorado football: 3 Deion Sanders decisions that may cost Buffs a bowl
3. Having Pat Shurmur call the plays over Sean Lewis vs. Oregon State
It was controversial when it happened, but it ended up being a desperate play by Sanders in the end. Ahead of last Saturday's game vs. the Oregon State Beavers, Sanders opted to promote offensive analyst Pat Shurmur from within to be CU's primary play-caller. Shurmur is a former NFL head coach, albeit not a very good one, but a well-thought-of offensive mind and coordinator. This did not work...
The Colorado offense mustered negative-seven rushing yards on the day, if you take into account Shedeur Sanders' loss for yardage on sacks. He was still able to spread the ball around quite well in this game, honestly outplaying his counterpart D.J. Uiagalelei in this gotta-have-it game Colorado didn't get. CU fell to Oregon State 26-19 in probably their best last chance at a win for this season.
While pivoting to Shurmur could work out for Colorado in the long run, effectively demoting offensive coordinator Sean Lewis as just the guy who gives signals could come back to haunt the Buffaloes big time, now and down the stretch. Keep in mind that Lewis left his head-coaching post at Kent State to run this Colorado offense for Sanders. Not saying this was daddy ball, but optically, it was a bad look.
You have to wonder if this move made by Sanders will hurt his odds of landing more good coaches.