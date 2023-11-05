3 Deion Sanders mistakes that have cost Colorado a real shot at going to a bowl game
A handful of questionable decisions made by Deion Sanders have Colorado sitting at a rough 4-5...
By John Buhler
2. Having Travis Hunter play both ways in September was not sustainable
This is a tad controversial, but we really have to talk about it. Travis Hunter is an unreal athlete on both sides of the ball for Colorado, but having him play both ways throughout the duration of the season, particularly initially, could have been to this team's overall detriment. You cannot blame him for getting hurt in the Colorado State game, but if he is a cornerback first, then why play wide receiver?
Nobody is that well-conditioned, as this many snaps were not sustainable. Sanders had him playing both ways in the Stanford game, the one that got away, which I will get to in a minute. Although seeing Hunter go both ways has been cool at times, going to a bowl game and getting better as a team is way cooler than social media highlights. As with Lewis' demotion, this decision has consequences.
The reason why to dump on Hunter being a two-way player outside of obvious injuries and things of that matter is this: You are denying somebody else an opportunity to get better at key skill positions outside the numbers. Colorado's defense has been bad all year. While playing Hunter both ways may have covered up some things, it was a recipe for disaster towards exposure. This roster lacked depth.
Recruiting and the transfer portal can fix this, but the short-term wins yielded more long-term losses.