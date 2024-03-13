3 Denver Broncos who could still follow Russell Wilson to Steelers
Russell Wilson agreed to a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the legal tampering period, but these Broncos are still available to follow him.
By Mark Powell
1. Could the Steelers replace Diontae Johnson with Courtland Sutton?
Courtland Sutton caught 59 passes for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, much of that coming with Wilson at the helm. While the Steelers previously had two perfectly good wide receivers for Wilson to throw to in George Pickens and Diontae Johnson, the latter was dealt to the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday night.
The Broncos are in a full-fledged rebuild, having let Wilson walk and trading Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Sutton didn't hide from his feelings about the Jeudy deal -- he wasn't happy. Reports out of Denver suggest they prefer to keep Sutton around for at least another year, as they view him as a more talented asset than Jeudy. The right offer could change their mind, of course.
Sutton's frustration with the direction of the Broncos franchise is also warranted. Denver is rebuilding and without a quarterback. Jarrett Stidham isn't the answer, and they haven't made much of an effort to replace Wilson in free agency as of this writing. Drafting a quarterback is part of that solution, but it'll also take that player a few years to fully develop.
Sutton's deal runs through 2025 assuming the Broncos don't take the out this offseason. Any lack of production on his end could lead to a lesser contract. And what helps a wide receiver produce consistently? That would be solid quarterback play, which the Broncos don't currently have.
The Steelers ought to make a call and see how much Sutton would cost in draft capital. It certainly can't hurt.