NFL Trade Grades: Browns land Jerry Jeudy in Broncos fire sale
A Jerry Jeudy trade had seemingly been on the table for the Denver Broncos for the past couple of years now. Ultimately, the right move hadn't materialized. But after cutting ties with Russell Wilson and hitting a hard reset, the wide receiver is now on the move and ready to team up with Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Broncos are sending Jerry Jeudy to the Browns in a trade that will land Denver a pair of draft picks for the receiver entering the fifth year of his rookie contract.
Jeudy, a former first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, has been good but never fully realizing his potential with the Broncos. Now he joins the Kevin Stefanski-led offense in Cleveland as the Browns hope to take it to the next level in the 2024 season.
Jerry Jeudy trade details: Browns send Day 3 picks to Broncos
Here's a look at the full trade between the Browns and Broncos with Jeudy at the center.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Broncos will receive a fifth- and sixth-round pick for Jeudy from the Browns. It is not yet known which picks Cleveland will be sending as they own the No. 135 pick from the Panthers and the No. 155 pick from the Eagles in Round 5. Additionally, they also have the No. 202 pick from the Texans and No. 205 pick from the Ravens in Round 6.
Still, the Broncos beef up their lacking draft capital after the disastrous Russell Wilson trade. But let's hand out some grades for both teams.
NFL Trade Grade: Broncos ship off Jerry Jeudy for picks
For the Broncos, this trade makes all the sense in the world. While carrying the albatross Russell Wilson dead cap hit after his release, this team was almost surely not going to be able to re-sign Jeudy next offseason. Moreover, the team also needs all of the draft picks it could possibly get after what they gave up in the initial trade for Wilson with the Seahawks.
This is a move that is all about tearing it down to build things back up for the future. Denver isn't going anywhere right now and trading Jeudy, even for Day 3 picks, helps them reshape the roster and get something for a player they otherwise would've lost for nothing.
You would've liked to see the Broncos get a bit more in the trade, but this all makes sense for what the team needs as it tries to clean the slate and go into the future.
Broncos Grade: B
NFL Trade Grade: Browns land another WR star in Jerry Jeudy
While Amari Cooper's future isn't certain, he was a stud for Joe Flacco and the Browns last season. Moreover, the team remains high on last offseason's trade acquisition, Elijah Moore, and 2023 rookie Cedric Tillman. They clearly still needed more help with the wide receiver corps based on what we saw on the field.
You have to like what Jerry Jeudy brings to the table for this Browns offense. His ability to work in the middle of the field and be moved throughout the offense provides far more versatility in the passing attack and should allow Cooper more room to operate. If Watson can be anything close to the player he was prior to his recent run of injuries and poor performance, this could unlock things in a Cleveland in a huge way.
The only thing keeping the Browns from getting a top grade for this trade is that this isn't a team rich with draft capital in their own right. Yes, they have extra picks in Rounds 5 and 6, but not having a first-round selection makes those picks all the more valuable. Still, getting a player of Jeudy's caliber could and should still be worth it for this franchise.