Courtland Sutton has heartbreaking reaction to Broncos Jerry Jeudy trade
The Denver Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Courtland Sutton wasn't happy about that.
By Mark Powell
The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns over the weekend. While Jeudy has been on the trade block for quite some time, he's never quite lived up to his potential in the Mile High City.
Cleveland acquired Jeudy for a fifth and sixth-round pick, which feels cheap but also gives us an idea of the player's market. Alongside Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, Jeudy provides Deshaun Watson with yet another option who can win one-on-one battles on the outside.
For Denver, trading Jeudy away was more about the residual cap space they would gain. In the last five days alone, the Broncos have cleared over $50 million, much of that coming when they released Russell Wilson.
The departure of Jeudy is expected to lead to increased opportunities for young players like Marvin Mims Jr., who was the team's second-round pick last season. Mims Jr. made the Pro Bowl in 2023 as a special teams player.
Broncos teammates react to Jerry Jeudy trade
Former Broncos player and NFL analyst Mark Schlereth blasted Jeudy following the trade.
"I’ve been telling you for the last two years what a bust Jerry Jeudy is at the wide receiver position," Schlereth said. "Yeah, he is open after the quarterback has already gone through the progression. And as far as a football player, he’s just not a great football player. Doesn’t run secondary routes well to attract coverage, drops the football, doesn’t block. Good riddance!"
As for Jeudy's former teammates, they'll miss the Alabama product. Courtland Sutton, who suddenly finds himself as the only top-tier option left in the Broncos wide receiver room, had this heartbreaking reaction.
Without Jeudy, the Broncos wide receiver depth chart is rather barren. Tim Patrick and Mims Jr. line up next to Sutton, so it's fair to expect Denver to select another young prospect via the draft and then some.