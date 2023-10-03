3 Detroit Tigers who can pick up where Miguel Cabrera left off as face of franchise
Who will be the new face of the Detroit Tigers in 2024 and beyond?
Detroit Tigers who can pick up where Miguel Cabrera left off: No. 2 Riley Greene
Riley Greene in 2023 took a step forward as being one of the most consistent players on the roster. After a slow start to the season, Greene hit .310/.370/.495 with an OPS of .865 post-May. He was among the 82nd percentile in Hard-Hit% and 81st percentile in baserunning run value. He improved his barrel rate from last season from 9.3 to 11.3 percent.
Judging by how the Tigers have promoted Greene since he was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2019 draft, it makes sense why he would be considered the next face of the Tigers franchise. For what Greene has been able to do in the minors and now in the majors, he just turned 23 in September.
The challenge lies in keeping him on the field. Over the last two seasons in the majors, Greene has missed significant time due to a foot injury and, most recently, Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing arm. Despite these setbacks, Detroit becomes a much more competitive team whenever he is in the lineup. With the recent call-up of highly touted prospect Parker Meadows to center field, the Tigers plan to position Greene in the outfield corners to help keep him healthy and in the lineup.