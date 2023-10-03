3 Detroit Tigers who can pick up where Miguel Cabrera left off as face of franchise
Who will be the new face of the Detroit Tigers in 2024 and beyond?
Detroit Tigers who can pick up where Miguel Cabrera left off: No. 1 Spencer Torkelson
It makes sense for Torkelson to be the face of the franchise. He took the torch from Miguel Cabrera at first base and this season, his bat matched the hype surrounding it since being taken number one overall in the 2020 MLB Draft.
Detroit may have rushed Torkelson to the majors after putting up good numbers in the minors. As indicated by the lack of a backup for Spencer, they were expecting big results right away.
But this season, Torkelson found his footing at the plate, looking a lot more comfortable at the plate. He improved his hard hit rate from 41.8 to 50.9 percent this season.
The knock on him last season was he couldn't hit fastballs. He hit just .223 against fastballs and just .208 against breaking balls in 2022. This year, 11 of his 31 home runs came off breaking balls and he improved against fastballs, hitting them at a .271 clip.
He and Greene have lockers next to each other and are good friends off the field. Based on the atmosphere in the clubhouse this season, it's clear that the youth movement is in full swing, spearheaded by Greene and Torkelson. All Detroit fans can hope for is that Torkelson continues to build on his impressive 2023 season as he assumes the role of the next face of Tigers baseball.