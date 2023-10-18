3 Diamondbacks to blame for disheartening Game 2 loss to Phillies
The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in an 0-2 hole in the NLCS. Here's who deserves blame.
On Tuesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks learned that facing the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park is not, in fact, "like a WBC game."
D-Backs starter Merrill Kelly stirred the pot before the game, comparing the energy in Philadelphia to a World Baseball Classic game in Miami. While the crowd in South Florida was undoubtedly boisterous, there's nothing quite like Philly in Red October.
That became abundantly clear when Trea Turner teed off on Kelly in the first inning, sending the ball speeding off his bat to deep left-center field. The Phillies jumped out 1-0 and never relinquished the lead.
Turner, who responded politically to Kelly's comments before the game, let his play do the talking. Kyle Schwarber later added two home runs of his own, leading fans to recall the 30-year-old's dominant NLCS series last season. It's his time of year.
So, in an article focused on blaming Diamondbacks... you have to start with the pitcher and lead media instigator.
3. Merrill Kelly couldn't keep Phillies' bats (or crowd) in check
Kelly went 5.2 innings. He gave up three hits (all home runs), three walks, and four earned runs. That has been the story for just about every pitcher the Phillies have faced lately. Not too many hits are needed when every one leaves the ballpark.
Not only could Kelly not deliver on the mound, but he gave the Phillies a boatload of bulletin board material before the game. It's not hard to not talk about the crowd or one of the Phillies' red-hot bats.
Philly fans are different. The fanbase willfully took Spencer Strider's comments about fan noise out of context to berate the Braves' ace. When Orlando Arcia made fun of Bryce Harper, the Phillies' superstar followed it up with two home runs the next game.
Point of the story? Don't. Talk. About. Philadelphia.