3 Diamondbacks to blame for disheartening Game 2 loss to Phillies
The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in an 0-2 hole in the NLCS. Here's who deserves blame.
2. Tommy Pham failed to take advantage of Ketel Marte's hot bat
Ketel Marte has been sizzling for the Diamondbacks all postseason. On a night with precious few base-running opportunities for Arizona, Tommy Pham came to the plate with a runner on base twice. He couldn't get the job done.
The Diamondbacks' DH finished the game 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. After a strong NLDS, Pham has now gone hitless in consecutive games to begin the championship series. He is positioned in the No. 3 spot for this express purpose — to take advantage of high-leverage opportunities behind Corbin Carroll and Marte. He needs to be better.
Pham has been respectable since arriving in Arizona at the trade deadline. In 50 regular season games and 195 at-bats, he slashed .241/.301/.415 with six home runs and 32 RBIs. The Mets traded Pham to tank, which allowed the 35-year-old slugger a chance to compete for the World Series. If he doesn't get his swing back on track, however, the D-Backs run the risk of fizzing out on the doorstep of history.
There is reason for confidence as the series shifts back to the desert. Pham's postseason has been largely excellent — .269/.385/.681 with one home run, one RBI, and a walk going into Game 2. Without the Phillies' vociferous crowd in his ear, perhaps Pham can get back to regular form as the Diamondbacks look to stave off elimination.