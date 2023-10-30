3 Diamondbacks who could be playing their last series in Arizona
Several players who helped the Arizona Diamondbacks reach the 2023 World Series likely won't be back in the desert in 2024.
By Luke Norris
Coming into the 2023 season, most didn't expect the Arizona Diamondbacks to compete for a spot in the MLB Playoffs.
After all, over the last two years, Torey Lovullo & Co. had lost 198 games. Against all odds, however, the Diamondbacks scratched and clawed their way into the postseason, earning the sixth and final slot on the National League side of the bracket with an 84-78 record.
But even once they were into the playoffs, the Diamondbacks weren't considered a genuine threat. Once again, though, Arizona bucked the odds, sweeping both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
And in defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in an epic seven-game set in the National League Championship Series, the Diamondbacks reached the World Series for the first time since winning the franchise's lone championship in 2001.
After splitting the first two games of the 2023 Fall Classic with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the Diamondbacks will now host the next three. But despite the team's success, these three games may actually be the last three that several members of the roster play at Chase Field in an Arizona uniform.
The Diamondbacks only have a handful of soon-to-be free agents, most of whom were instrumental in helping the team reach this point. Here's a look at three Diamondbacks whose final three games in an Arizona uniform may just be Games 3, 4, and 5 of the 2023 World Series.
Evan Longoria, 3B
Evan Longoria has been one of the great stories of this 2023 MLB postseason. And no matter how the World Series plays out, he's already set a record as it's been 15 years between his first appearance in the Fall Classic with Tampa Bay and this one, the longest stretch for any position player in MLB history.
If the Diamondbacks do indeed win a second World Series title, one would think the 38-year-old would just walk off into the sunset and retire on top.
But even if they don't, this could very well be Longoria's last ride anyway. The four-time All-Star was already contemplating retirement before this season began, and one wouldn't think Arizona would be willing to bring him back for a second season.
Longoria slashed just .223/.295/.422 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI in 74 games during the regular season, and while he's been better in the playoffs, it just doesn't seem realistic.