3 Diamondbacks who could be playing their last series in Arizona
Several players who helped the Arizona Diamondbacks reach the 2023 World Series likely won't be back in the desert in 2024.
By Luke Norris
Tommy Pham, OF/DH
While there's always a chance that Tommy Pham could re-sign with the Diamondbacks once MLB free agency begins, it's more likely that he was simply a three-month rental.
But Arizona has undoubtedly benefited from his veteran presence in the lineup, especially during this run to the World Series.
Acquired by Arizona in a trade-deadline deal with the New York Mets, the 35-year-old was solid enough down the stretch in the regular season, slashing .241/.304/.415 in 50 games.
And while he's struggled at times in the playoffs, Pham hit .429 with an OPS of 1.071 in the sweep of the Dodgers and is hitting .556 with a 1.667 OPS through the first two games of the World Series, including a 4-for-4 performance during the Diamondbacks' Game 2 victory.
The big issue, as it is with most free agents, could be the price. Ahead of the 2023 season, Pham signed a one-year deal with the Mets for $6 million. But given what Pham is doing in the World Series, Spotrac has his market value for 2024 at $8.353 million.
And while big-market teams like the Braves, Dodgers, or Yankees might be willing to go that high, the Diamondbacks likely wouldn't.