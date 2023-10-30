3 Diamondbacks who could be playing their last series in Arizona
Several players who helped the Arizona Diamondbacks reach the 2023 World Series likely won't be back in the desert in 2024.
By Luke Norris
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF/INF
When Arizona acquired Lourdes Gurriel Jr. last December in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, the franchise had to know it might only have him for one season.
And given what Gurriel did for the Diamondbacks in 2023, that now almost seems guaranteed, as he may have priced himself out of the desert.
Playing the final season of the seven-year deal he signed with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2017 season, Gurriel slashed .261/.309/.463 with a career-high 24 home runs and 82 RBI in 145 regular-season games. Not bad for a guy making just $5.4 million.
And he's also performed well during the postseason. After struggling a bit against the Brewers, the 30-year-old has played much better baseball in the Diamondbacks' last three series. Gurriel hit .308 with a .923 OPS against the Dodgers, hit .259 with a .730 OPS against the Phillies, and is hitting .375 with an .819 OPS in the World Series against the Rangers.
While many Arizona fans will want him back for 2024 and beyond, management may not be willing to pay the $14-$15 million per year (perhaps more) it will take to make that happen.
In addition, it seems as if Arizona is seeing Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas as long-term options in the outfield. You've also got guys like Pavin Smith, Jake McCarthy, Dominic Fletcher, and prospect A.J. Vukovich in the mix.
So, again, while it's possible the Diamondbacks could bring Gurriel back, it seems more likely that they'll let someone else pay him this winter.