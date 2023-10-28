3 Diamondbacks to blame after losing Game 1 of the World Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks were two outs away from a Game 1 win in the World Series but lost 6-5 to the Texas Rangers in extra innings. Here are three Diamondbacks to blame for the loss.
By Scott Rogust
Torey Lovullo should have considered walking Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia
It's easy to play "Monday morning quarterback" after a game has gone final. For the Arizona Diamondbacks, it's hard not to look past that Corey Seager at-bat in the ninth inning and Adolis Garcia homer in the 11th and not think, "maybe Torey Lovullo should have gone for intentional walks in those specific instances."
Seager is no stranger to hitting home runs in the postseason, dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Entering Game 1, he had hit 16 homers in 73 games between the Dodgers and Rangers. Sure enough, he showed up when the Rangers needed him the most with a game-tying two run homer.
As for Garcia, he had been on an unreal tear throughout the postseason, and especially since Game 5 of the ALCS after getting hit by a pitch by Houston Astros reliever Bryan Abreu.
So, what if Sewald had walked Seager in the ninth to face? Perhaps the most appropriate question would be why he chose to go after Garcia in the 11th. If Lovullo had gone for the intentional walk, Miguel Castro would have faced Mitch Garver, who had gone 0-for-3 on the night. If Castro had gotten through Garver, he'd have likely faced Austin Hedges, who hadn't played this entire postseason until pinch-hitting for Josh Smith in the top of the ninth.
Also, bringing in Castro for the 11th is a decision that can be questioned as well, considering his stats addressed in the previous drive.
Again, easier said than done. But considering the team was just two outs away from taking Game 1, it's hard not to look past these decisions.