3 Dolphins to blame for embarrassing MNF loss against Titans
By Lior Lampert
It's been tough sledding for the Miami Dolphins sans quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, demonstrated by their humiliating Week 4 prime loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The 0-3 Titans marched into Hard Rock Stadium and beat the Dolphins handily 31-12 on Monday Night Football. Miami scored their lone touchdown over the past two games without Tagovailoa, highlighting their offensive ineptitude.
Meanwhile, the Phins' defense attempted to step up in Tagovailoa's stead, though it wasn't enough — Tennessee destroyed them. Overall, it was a dismal showing for Miami, with most of the burden falling on the offense. But that's the reality of the team's current circumstance as they try to overcome the absence of their franchise passer.
Nonetheless, the show must go on. Despite not having Tagovailoa at their disposal, the Phins must adjust accordingly and find ways to win, which they've failed to do against Tennessee.
With that in mind, these three players deserve to be held most accountable for Miami's latest defeat.
3. Tyler Huntley, QB
Two weeks after Miami signed Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, the veteran signal-caller was thrust into action versus the Titans. That's undoubtedly a tall task for anyone, especially on national television.
Huntley completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts for 92 yards, taking two sacks for a loss of 18 yards. Moreover, he added 40 yards and Miami's only end zone trip of the contest on eight carries. However, the score came late in the fourth quarter when the match was virtually already decided.
Ultimately, the odds were stacked against Huntley from the jump. He undoubtedly and understandably doesn't have a firm grip on Miami's offensive scheme. But his inability to take advantage of the Phins star-studded supporting cast merits some scolding.
2. De'Von Achane, RB
With Miami's quarterback situation in flux, it's on their rushing attack led by running back De'von Achane to pick up the slack. Unfortunately, for the Phins, the lack of a passing threat allowed Tennessee's defense to key in on slowing him down.
Achane converted 10 carries into a measly 15 yards. The second-year pro is often regarded for his explosiveness, yet his longest run against the Titans went for five yards. Alternatively, he can typically be relied on to contribute as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, but even that didn't happen. His three targets yielded 14 yards through the air.
Ultimately, Achane faced many stacked boxes, and reasonably so. Tennessee rightfully dared Huntley to move the ball with his arm. Be that as it may, the standout runner did little to help his quarterback,
1. Tyreek Hill, WR
Tyreek Hill was voted No. 1 by his peers on the NFL's 2024 Top 100 list. He became the first wide receiver to accomplish the feat, underscoring his dominance and leaguewide respect. But with a title like that comes great expectations, regardless of who you're catching passes from.
Bereft of Tagovailoa, Hill's production has fallen off a cliff. The All-Pro wideout caught four of his seven targets for 23 scoreless yards against the Titans. This marks his third straight week with 40 yards or less — yeesh.
The Phins tried getting Hill designed touches through the ground, which wasn't much better. His three carries went for a paltry 19 yards. Things were so bad for the 31-year-old that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff posted more receiving yards through three quarters of their MNF showdowns.
Hill needed to live up to his lofty billing for Miami to pull out a win over the Titans. Instead, he was far from it, unable to prevail minus Tagovailoa.