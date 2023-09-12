3 draft day Franz Wagner takes that were laughably wrong
Most draft analysts saw a potentially useful role player in Franz Wagner before the NBA Draft. But this could be the season he breaks out as a legit star.
By Ian Levy
Shaky Franz Wagner draft-day takes: 2. "He profiles as a high-level supporting player if all goes right"
Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated was slightly higher on the Wagner pick in his post-draft grades, giving the team a B but still focusing on his characteristics as a role player.
"After winding up with Jalen Suggs instead of Scottie Barnes at No. 5, the Magic still get a supersized, versatile forward here in Wagner. He’s a highly versatile, smart player who’s still scratching the surface of his ability, with room to grow as a jump shooter. Wagner is also a stellar team defender who understands positioning and covers ground effectively, and that flexibility should allow the Magic to play a variety of combinations when he’s on the floor. He profiles as a high-level supporting player if all goes right. Despite not landing Scottie Barnes, Orlando should feel good about how the lottery broke."
To be fair, nothing Woo said is wrong. He just stopped short. Wagner was a high-level supporting player almost from the first few minutes of his rookie season. If everything goes right he's going to continue to develop and end up being a lot more than just a high-level supporting player.