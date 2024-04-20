3 draft-day trades that would shake up everything in the 2024 NFL Draft
There's nothing like a trade in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, but some trades could shake up the entire board and completely shift the current structure of the draft.
Round 1 of the NFL Draft is a day when the top names in college football find themselves gathered on a big stage to hear their name called into the NFL.
It's also a day when those who slip out of the first round gain more motivation to prove they were worthy of a Day 1 pick. Above all, Round 1 is the day when the general managers get aggressive in landing a prospect that could be the big or perhaps the final piece towards a Super Bowl puzzle.
History is full of these big trades. In 2011, the Atlanta Falcons took advantage of the Cleveland Browns, sending a basket of picks in exchange for All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones. In 1985, the San Francisco 49ers engineered a blockbuster trade to move up and select future Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. In 1977, the Dallas Cowboys made the move to go up and get Tony Dorsett.
Don't want to go back that far? How about last year? The Houston Texans made a seismic shift to take Will Anderson Jr ONE PICK after landing franchise QB CJ Stroud. But, we can't forget the 1999 trade that saw the Washington Commanders (then the Redskins) take advantage of the New Orleans Saints by stealing New Orleans' entire draft and then some so that the Saints could land Ricky Williams.
Let's take a look at three potential trades that could shake up the NFL Draft Board.
No. 1: Denver Broncos pull off blockbuster with Los Angeles Chargers to land Michigan QB JJ McCarthy
Do we really think Jim Harbaugh wants anything to do with a division rival pulling off a blockbuster deal with him to land the QB that he just saw help Michigan win a national championship? Well, Mina Kimes brought it up on NFL Live and the cost would be expensive. The Broncos would still get their quarterback, while the Chargers get a nice haul in order to surround Justin Herbert with talent.
Kimes is on point with this. This type of deal would really shake up the board. But again, it depends on what happens in the Top 3. As per many reports, it's going to be Caleb Williams in Chicago and then a toss-up between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye in Washington and New England. The Arizona pick at No. 4 is going to be a game-changer. If a WR like Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr goes there, Denver is lucky.
But, if the Minnesota Vikings were to move up and grab JJ McCarthy at No. 4, that would mean the Broncos are better off not giving that much up for the fifth pick unless they are bent on taking Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. before the Giants could have a possibility to do with the sixth pick. It's a situation worth monitoring come draft day.
No. 2: Chicago Bears move up from No. 9 to No. 4 with Arizona Cardinals and select Marvin Harrison Jr
Right now, the Bears are focusing their attention on USC QB Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, and life looks good and promising. They also have another first-round pick. Williams is walking into a good situation in Chicago, but he needs help, so why not ensure two blue-chip elite talents by getting Williams and OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Quarterbacks are expected to go No. 1, 2, and 3 overall. The fourth pick is an interesting spot. The Bears need a true playmaker for Williams, and who better than Harrison? Some will argue Malik Nabers should be considered instead, but here's the bottom line: When you are the son of a Hall of Famer and you are an elite college player with your father's blood running through you and your work ethic and playmaking ability is recognized, why would teams pass on you?
If Williams is going to be a star, he's going to need help. Keenan Allen and DJ Moore are top-notch, but a third option in case defenses get smart is key. Cole Kmet is a good choice, but he's not MHJ. The Bears don't have to go crazy with giving up picks, and they could even swap the No. 2 from next year with their No. 1. It would still be enough to land MHJ and pair him with Caleb to form the next great NFL QB and WR duo. Bright times would come quickly in the windy city if this deal were to go through.
No. 3: Kansas City Chiefs move up from No. 32 to No. 10 with New York Jets to land Brock Bowers
Outside of Travis Kelce, who can Patrick Mahomes really rely upon in the passing game? Rashee Rice is untrustworthy and could be facing a suspension because of his offseason arrest. Kadarius Toney has talent, but a lack of trust is evident. Outside of Kelce, there is no real option for the Chiefs to work with. That's why Andy Reid and Brett Veach need to get aggressive once again and go snag a prospect with a history of winning and starring on the big stage in Georgia's Brock Bowers.
Moving up for a talent like Brock Bowers is a big move, but at the same time, Bowers has the ability to play as a wide receiver or a tight end, which means that you can line up Kelce with Bowers and create mismatches for opposing defenses. Additionally, like the Chiefs, Bowers won back-to-back national championships. Bowers accomplished this while at the University of Georgia.
Adding another playmaker to the Chiefs' offense on a rookie deal would go a long way, but this type of deal would be a wild one as the last time the Chiefs made a move to go up to No. 10 from down low in the draft, it was for Patrick Mahomes, and that turned out good. Would Veach do another move like that? For Bowers, it's highly possible.