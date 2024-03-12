3 Dylan Cease-Yankees trade packages that don't involve Spencer Jones
The Yankees have reportedly re-engaged in Dylan Cease talks but still refuse to move Spencer Jones. Here are three packages that could potentially land them Cease without trading Jones.
Dylan Cease-Yankees trade No. 3
This last trade is the biggest one of all in terms of quality and quantity. The Yankees would give up three of their top ten prospects according to MLB Pipeline along with two young MLB players to get their hands on Cease. It's a lot, but this is the kind of offer that really gets the White Sox to listen if Jones' name isn't mentioned.
The White Sox would be receiving both of New York's top pitching prospects in this trade. Both Hampton and Warren can potentially contribute this season, so the White Sox would be able to reap the benefits of executing this deal rather quickly if it came to fruition.
Chicago would also be receiving a MLB-ready outfield prospect in Pereira, and a pair of MLB infielders who do not have starting spots on the Yankees in Peraza and Cabrera. Peraza was New York's No. 2 prospect just two years ago, so while he hasn't played much in the majors yet, he should still have a decent amount of value.
Because this package includes both of New York's top pitching prospects they probably would not do it, but for that same reason it might be one that the White Sox seriously consider. If the Yankees won't trade Jones or Dominguez, this kind of package might be what they're looking at in a Cease trade.