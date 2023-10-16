3 Eagles most to blame for first loss of 2023 season to lowly Jets
The Eagles suffered a surprise loss at the hands of the Jets because their offense couldn't get anything going. Who didn't get the job done?
After the 49ers shockingly lost to the Browns, the Philadelphia Eagles were the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL going into their Week 6 matchup with the Jets.
That only undefeated status didn't remain for long.
The Eagles fell victim to the stout New York defense, losing 20-14. It's tough to stomach a world where Jalen Hurts loses to Zach Wilson. But that's what happened. Who is to blame?
3. DeVonta Smith and the Eagles receivers
Hurts and the offense outgained the Jets. They converted 7-of-14 third-down attempts. However, there were key moments that proved to be the difference between victory and defeat.
The Eagles wide receivers have been a handful and a half for opposing defenses this year, but on Sunday they bailed out a Jets defense that was missing their top two corners. Drops were a major problem.
DeVonta Smith had two inexcusable drops. Even AJ Brown, who had seven catches for 131 yards, slowed down and then dropped a long pass that could have been a touchdown.
Smith took responsbility for his careless ness with a NSFW response about what the receivers need to do better.
There are other, bigger reasons the Eagles lost the game, but those drops and miscues made it that much harder for Philly to get points on the board. A better day from Brown and Smith might have gotten the Eagles out of dodge unscathed.