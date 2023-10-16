3 Eagles most to blame for first loss of 2023 season to lowly Jets
The Eagles suffered a surprise loss at the hands of the Jets because their offense couldn't get anything going. Who didn't get the job done?
2. Jalen Hurts
You will not win many football games at any level when your quarterback throws three interceptions.
Jalen Hurts has become such a great NFL quarterback in part because he's limited his turnovers. He did the opposite on Sunday.
Hurts threw just six interceptions in the regular season last year and had only one multi-interception game. This year, he threw two picks against the Bucs but otherwise hasn't given the ball away cheaply very often. So the fact that he threw three interceptions against the Jets was unusual (it was the second three-INT game of his career), but still a problem.
Those throws shot the Eagles in the foot. As well as the Jets defense played, Philly still averaged 5.0 yards per play. They simply gave the ball away too often.
The timing of the INTs didn't help either. Hurts threw two picks with the Eagles clinging to a two-point lead. The go-ahead score was directly set up by Hurts' interception with 1:50 remaining in the game.
The Jets have a good defense but their secondary was depleted by injury. Having that type of outing isn't acceptable. It doesn't matter if you're harried by the pass rush. The job of the QB is to protect the football. Hurts has to be better. He knows this. The Eagles know this.
Cleaning it up is the first step towards Philadelphia getting back to winning ways.