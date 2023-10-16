3 Eagles most to blame for first loss of 2023 season to lowly Jets
The Eagles suffered a surprise loss at the hands of the Jets because their offense couldn't get anything going. Who didn't get the job done?
1. Losing Lane Johnson
It's obviously not Lane Johnson's fault he went down injured. But it's pretty clear that Johnson's absence was a key piece to the puzzle of how the Jets got one over on the Eagles.
Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson when he went out with an ankle injury in the first quarter. The Philadelphia offense, which drove down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive, just wasn't the same without him.
And this isn't new. In the past when Johnson has been missing, the Eagles offense has looked worse off. The right tackle is that important, both in terms of protecting Jalen Hurts and clearing the way for the running game.
Fortunately, x-rays were negative on Johnson after the game, but the ankle sprain could still impact his availability for future games. That's a huge concern considering the performance without him.
On the plus side, the Jets have one of the best defenses in the NFL and Philadelphia won't have to face them again. The problem is the Eagles face the Dolphins next and the offense will need to be at its best to keep up with that high-powered attack.