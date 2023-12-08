3 early predictions for the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Trade Deadline
The Yzer-plan seems to be in full force for the Detroit Red Wings, and since it’s paying off in 2023-24, there is a good chance they add more talent to the team.
By Sion Fawkes
For a few years, the Detroit Red Wings struggled under general manager Steve Yzerman, but that is changing this season. In the offseason, Yzerman pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Alex DeBrincat, and the move has worked well through the first quarter of the season.
Last week, Yzerman made another move to bring in the legendary Patrick Kane, who made his debut in a Red Wings uniform last night. But, Detroit is still behind the top teams in the Eastern Conference like the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers, and Yzerman will realize more needs to be done.
Here are 3 potential trades for the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL trade deadline:
3. Noah Hanifin, D
While the Calgary Flames may be playing better-than-advertised hockey right now, it doesn’t mean that trend will continue into March. Noah Hanifin is one player who wouldn’t just be an immediate upgrade for the Red Wings, but he’s also young enough to stick around for quite some time should such a trade happen and Yzerman find a way to extend his contract.
Of course, the Red Wings wouldn’t have a lot of cap space to work with, but in a worst-case scenario, Hanifin can at least help Detroit make a strong push for the Cup this season. Given a chance to compete, Hanifin would have no issues in waiving his eight-team no-trade clause if the Red Wings are on it, allowing him to arrive in the Motor City for the final portion of the regular season.
Since Hanifin may be in high demand come March, Yzerman would be giving up some assets, with a 2024 second-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, the rights to forward Maximilian Kilpinen, and a stopgap in Olli Matta. However, this trade would allow the Red Wings to add one more puzzle piece to solidify the defensive rotation and to heighten the odds for the road to the Stanley Cup to pass through Detroit.