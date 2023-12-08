3 early predictions for the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Trade Deadline
The Yzer-plan seems to be in full force for the Detroit Red Wings, and since it’s paying off in 2023-24, there is a good chance they add more talent to the team.
By Sion Fawkes
2. Anthony Duclair, LW
The Red Wings made a blockbuster move to dramatically improve their scoring when they traded for Alex DeBrincat and they are pinning high hopes on Patrick Kane to further increase offensive production. But once the trade deadline rolls around, Yzerman will find yet another way to improve the team’s scoring by landing Anthony Duclair.
Duclair is one of several forwards on the San Jose Sharks who may end up elsewhere in hopes of competing for a Stanley Cup. And the career journeyman knows what it’s like to contend since he was part of a Florida Panthers team that won the Eastern Conference last season, so he also brings experience in that regard.
Duclair would also provide sound insurance for Kane if the latter is ineffective in trying to return from a hip resurfacing procedure or if he would fare better in sitting out at times to better preserve his hip. When the trade deadline rolls around in March, Yzerman will have an idea of where Kane stands. But with NHL players historically having a rough time returning from hip resurfacing surgery, he may nonetheless look to bring in a proven player like Duclair.
Since returning from his own injury last season, it’s clear the longtime winger isn’t the player he was. But the Sharks are also rebuilding, so Yzerman will only send a pair of draft picks plus a mid-tier forward prospect in Amadeus Lombardi.